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'I love Marsh': New Huskers defensive coordinator Rob Aurich reunites with Andrew Marshall

'I love Marsh': New Huskers defensive coordinator Rob Aurich reunites with Andrew Marshall

29 mins ago

'I love Marsh': New Huskers defensive coordinator Rob Aurich reunites with Andrew Marshall

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Broken Bow takes steps to address Flock Cameras, future Data Centers

19 hrs 48 mins ago
Broken Bow takes steps to address Flock Cameras, future Data Centers

Arizona man arrested for Hall County sex crimes

20 hrs 59 mins ago
Arizona man arrested for Hall County sex crimes

Sen. Pete Ricketts meets with supporters during Norfolk campaign event

21 hrs 48 mins ago
Sen. Pete Ricketts meets with supporters during Norfolk campaign event

NU President Gold says proposed 4.25% budget increase matches inflation trends

21 hrs 49 mins ago
NU President Gold says proposed 4.25% budget increase matches inflation trends

Central Nebraska Museums swap classic cars for exhibit

22 hrs 9 mins ago
Central Nebraska Museums swap classic cars for exhibit

Aurich impact already being felt by Husker defense

August 11th 2026, 8:42 PM UTC
Aurich impact already being felt by Husker defense

Nebraska AP Headlines

Greystone Housing Impact: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Berkshire Hathaway's new CEO Greg Abel spends a chunk of the company's massive cashpile

Mississippi Senate race highlights shifting map as Democrats and Republicans battle for majority

Nelnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Green Plains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACI Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Husker Sports

Big Ten Media Days come to a close in Chicago

Modern realities, classic tradition: Troy Dannen outlines the future of Husker Athletics

Huskers speak at Big Ten Media Days

Luke Lindenmeyer looks ahead to Nebraska's 2026 season

Andrew Marshall discusses Nebraska's defense at Big Ten Football Media Days

Husker center Justin Evans looks ahead to the 2026 season

National

Grains higher, livestock mixed

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/12/2026

Sports Betting Line

The top photos of the day by AP's photojournalists

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, youngest person to hold the role, will leave at month's end, Trump says

Nick Reiner laid in wait before killing parents Rob and Michele Reiner, new grand jury indictment alleges

Sports

'I love Marsh': New Huskers defensive coordinator Rob Aurich reunites with Andrew Marshall

'I love Marsh': New Huskers defensive coordinator Rob Aurich reunites with Andrew Marshall

While most Huskers are adjusting to a new system on the defensive side of the ball, one certain defensive back will feel a bit more comfortable than others.

Huskers open the season No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

Huskers open the season No. 1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

Husker Volleyball will enter the 2026 season atop the AVCA rankings.

'High Expectations': Coach Bent excited for return to Beatrice

'High Expectations': Coach Bent excited for return to Beatrice

The Future of Beatrice Orangemen baseball is a little brighter

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