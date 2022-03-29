UNK, CCC announce business pathway designed to make transferring seamless
UNK, CCC announce business pathway designed to make transferring seamless

Two central Nebraska institutions are working together to make the path to a bachelor’s degree more seamless.

North Bend superintendent set to join Kearney Public Schools administration

Grand Island man arrested as police investigate multiple overdoses over weekend

NCN Ad-Watch questions Herbster attack

UNK soccer coach resigns 6 weeks after taking job, new head coach selected

5 hrs 18 mins ago
5 hrs 37 mins ago
2 hrs 58 mins ago
6 hrs 28 mins ago
 
        
 
Full Nebraska parole board appears at less than half of hearings; Fewer paroled when members miss votes

The Nebraska Board of Parole, oft ignored as state leaders debate corrections issues, holds ample sway over the amount of time many actually spend behind bars.

I-80 traffic stop leads to finding more than 100lbs of pot

Authorities said that Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a person for more than 100 lbs. of pot after a traffic stop in central Nebraska. 

2011 law’s goal of earlier parole a 'no brainer' to shrink prison population, expert says

If Nebraska wants to reduce chronic prison overcrowding, it’s 'a no brainer' to let well-behaved prisoners have a shot at earlier parole as a 2011 law intended, says an expert who helped the Legislature craft policies to reduce overcrowding.

Merrick County motorist reports passed out driver; Dawson County man arrested

A central Nebraska man is facing several charges after a motorist assist call in Merrick County.

Fire destroys Palmer home

A Palmer home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

Central City man arrested for aggravated DWI and speeding over 100 mph

Authorities in northeast Nebraska stopped a Central City man for speeding Sunday night. 

Nebraska AP Headlines

Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for citing false bathroom story

News Minute: Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

2 women killed, children hurt in western Nebraska crash

Nebraska advances measure aimed at unfunded mandates

Sports

Source: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials leaving Omaha

UNK soccer coach resigns 6 weeks after taking job, new head coach selected

Isaac Skalak earns NAIA mens bowling second team All-American honors

Cougar notes: Wharton goes 7-for-7 on the day, WNCC softball splits with Trinidad

Politics

House passes bill to erect statues of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor on US Capitol grounds

January 6 committee sends message to DOJ as it recommends criminal contempt charges for 2 more Trump advisers: Do your job

Democrats move closer to significantly altering their presidential nominating process

Judge David Carter, who ruled in Trump records case, has a colorful history

Sports

Raridon introduced as Hastings College men’s basketball coach,
Millard North tops Bellevue West to repeat as state champs
Beatrice Speedway ready to welcome back drivers, fans to Spring
PREVIEW: Beatrice baseball ready for action, defend state title
